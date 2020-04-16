GREENSBORO — The homeless people who had been living at the Greensboro Sportsplex during the coronavirus pandemic are now staying in hotels thanks to the city of Greensboro, the Interactive Resource Center and a collection of other nonprofit agencies.
City Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy, who also is executive director of the IRC, said Thursday that the Sportsplex, on 16th Street, was closed Friday to additional guests and by Wednesday the last of 120 people who had stayed there were checked in to two hotels during the full length of any city, county or state stay-at-home order.
The Sportsplex was pressed into service as an emergency shelter in March, Kennedy has said, when it became clear that the county's 12 shelters for the homeless would not be able to house a burgeoning number of people who wanted to find safe places to stay to avoid COVID-19 exposure.
However, she has said that moving to hotels as shelters for the homeless provides better isolation during a pandemic that requires people to social distance to prevent spread of the illness.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the IRC outlined the program and what it is offering to the people housed in the hotels, which it is not naming to respect the agency's clients.
The groups involved in setting up the program include Cone Health, city of Greensboro, Providence Kitchen, two hotel chains, the Barnabas Network, United Way of Greater Greensboro and "countless individuals."
Elements of the program include:
• Three meals a day provided by Providence Kitchens.
• Mail, medications and check-ins daily on site.
• Weekly health screenings and access to 24-hour medical care.
• Assistance in receiving any government stimulus funds.
• Services for families with students, coordinated by Guilford County Schools.
• Behavioral and mental health support for every person each day.
The program is separate from one announced last week by Guilford County officials, Partners Ending Homelessness and the Guilford County Continuum of Care program for the homeless.
That program also pledges to house people from around the county in a centrally-located hotel as well.
Kennedy remains strongly critical of the scope and speed of the county's response to the crisis.
She doubled-down on that criticism in a Facebook post on Wednesday, reserving special scorn for the county's decision to house people without offering any substance-abuse or mental-health services to them.
She said the groups "lack the will or knowledge or both to include harm reduction strategies in a public health crisis plan or to follow evidence based best practices for response. I am appalled that county level leadership had no plan in place until nearly 4 weeks into this crisis despite advice from health care experts and National homeless guidance."
Brian Hahne, executive director of Partners Ending Homelessness, declined to comment about Kennedy's remarks.
"I'm unable to comment and I can't call you back," Hahne wrote in a text, saying he was tied up in meetings.
