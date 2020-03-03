GREENSBORO — Spring is almost here but the Greensboro Science Center is already looking ahead to winter.
The center announced Tuesday in a news release that its Winter Wonderlights will launch in November, thanks in part to support from its inaugural sponsor, the Greensboro Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
Winter Wonderlights is a new holiday light show that will feature themed, immersive zones, designed by GES Events, the center said in the release. Outdoor experiences include a walk through the Ice Age to a fountain featuring dancing penguins and a forest of light. Indoor opportunities during the 42 days of Winter Wonderlights, which will run from November through January, include visits with Santa in his workshop, singing elves and a giant living snow globe, the center said.
The center is investing more than $1.6 million into the event and said in the release that sponsors will "play a critical role in helping to create an over-the-top experience that can be expanded in future years."
To learn more about partnering with the science center for Winter Wonderlights, contact Julia Wehmeyer at development@greensboroscience.org.
