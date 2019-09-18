GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center keeps growing, and so has attendance.
The center set a record of 445,646 visitors for the fiscal year that ended June 30, officials said in a news release. That topped the previous fiscal year attendance of 436,506 visitors. It also surpassed the 2018 calendar year's record-breaking attendance of 444,000, the center said.
Visitors traveled from across North Carolina, all 50 states, as well as from abroad, the center said.
The growing attendance comes as the Greensboro Science Center prepares for new attractions: the Rotary Club of Greensboro Carousel is expected to open in spring 2020 and Revolution Ridge in late 2020.
More projects already underway include The Cole Family Butterfly House, a Malayan tiger exhibit expansion and breeding center, a Komodo dragon exhibit expansion, and a new front entrance complex, the center said.
Officials project the new expansions and additions should vault attendance past 700,000 each year.
