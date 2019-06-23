GREENSBORO — After more than 65 years of planning, design and construction, the Greensboro Urban Loop is finally on the cusp of completion.
Highway crews are 20 percent finished with the last leg of the road initially added to the city’s long-range plan in 1953. The entire 44-mile beltway around the city should be open by late 2022 after more than two decades of construction.
It’s likely to stand alone for years to come.
“Another billion-dollar project of 40 to 50 miles is not going to be on our horizon any time in the foreseeable future,” said Adam Fischer, director of the Greensboro Department of Transportation.
So what is next for the city synonymous with transportation foresight since its leaders brought the newfangled railroad through town in the mid-19th century?
Probably not a lot of trail blazing when it comes to road construction: Instead, officials are looking to upgrade secondary highways, emphasize public transportation in new ways and expand the supply of safe places to walk and bike.
“In general, over the next 10 to 15 years, I don’t see that many new road projects where there hasn’t been a road before,” said Mike Fox, a Greensboro lawyer in private practice who also serves as chairman of the state Board of Transportation.
Fox and Fischer both pointed to U.S. 29 on Greensboro’s eastern perimeter as a heavily traveled artery likely to get more lanes and redesigned interchanges. Other roads due for improvements include U.S. 158, N.C. 150 and N.C. 68.
U.S. 70 likely will be widened the whole way to Burlington to complement improvements already in the works along the route just east of the Urban Loop, where Publix supermarket chain is building a $400 million distribution center.
Speaking of major roads serving industrial developments, there’s also U.S. 421 serving the fledgling Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, which proponents hope eventually to re-designate as a new interstate highway.
Another larger-scale road project on the state DOT’s radar is the Jamestown Bypass, starting just south of its interchange with the Urban Loop and extending around the project’s namesake community.
“That will free it up for people trying to go between the Grandover area and west High Point,” Fox said.
In other modes of transportation, local officials plan to put increased emphasis on the Greensboro Transit Authority and not just by making it the state’s first public system to field an all-electric fleet of buses in the near future.
Fischer said the agency just completed a long-range plan that envisions more routes and more vehicles that make the rounds more frequently.
The next decade should see more crosstown routes, with 15 minutes between buses instead of the current 30-minute wait for the next bus.
“More frequent service, more services and more connections so you don’t have to come all the way downtown to complete your trip,” Fischer said.
Expanded bus service won’t come without additional costs, though. Fischer said Greensboro likely would need to add a half-cent to the local sales tax to make it happen.
Meanwhile, Greensboro also is working to overcome its earlier reputation as a great place to drive, but not so much for pedestrians. That began changing in the mid-1990s when officials adopted a “walkability” policy requiring all new developments to include sidewalks.
But the Downtown Greenway ranks as the centerpiece for making the local landscape more walkable — a 4-mile paved pathway around the center city expected to be finished in the next two years.
Plans call for it to link with the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway through the midtown area, eventually providing a hiking and biking link to Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, the Lake Brandt area and beyond.
Meanwhile, city government also has begun installing sidewalks along older streets that have been difficult at least, and sometimes even dangerous, for pedestrians and bicyclists. Prime targets range from parts of Holden Road to Cone Boulevard and Wendover Avenue.
The goal, Fischer said, is 100 miles of additional sidewalk within the next 10 years.