GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Television Network (GTN), the official city government channel, is now available on demand.
In an effort to engage residents on most forms of media, the channel is now available on the Roku streaming platform.
“With so many people no longer subscribing to cable service, this allows residents to watch a live stream of GTN anytime they choose,” said David Brown, GTN station manager. “Roku is the currently number one streaming platform right now in the US with more than 30 million active accounts. This gives us a broader reach to hit more of our Greensboro residents.”
GTN is available on Spectrum cable channel 13 with a digital cable box and on NorthState channel 31.
GTN is also available on AT&T U-verse, channel 99. To view GTN, go to channel 99, press OK, select Greensboro, then select GTN to start the channel. To bring the channel full screen, press OK again.
Founded in 1995, GTN is Greensboro’s government TV channel offering city government and community information.
The station operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week with live city council and zoning meetings, information on city activities and original programs.
For information and schedules on GTN, visit greensboro-nc.gov.
