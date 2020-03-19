GREENSBORO — The O.Henry and Proximity — two of the city's high-end hotels — have temporally closed over concerns of the coronavirus spread.
"We felt like it was the right thing to do.," said Dennis Quaintance of Quaintance-Weaver, which operates the hotels.
Quaintance said when he announced the closings on Thursday, the hotels had a total of only about five guests. All other reservations had been canceled.
He said even with so few guests, he felt the closing was the best thing for those guests and the staff.
“The idea of wanting to be a part of the solution to the problem is what dominated our thinking,” Quaintance said.
The hotels are home to the restaurants Green Valley Grill and Printworks Bistro, which are also completely closed, meaning no take-out.
Quaintance said the company has also completely closed its Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen restaurants in Greensboro and Cary.
He said the hotel and restaurant closings affect about 670 employees.
QW is owned by its employees through a trust.
Quaintance said he is looking at ways to help laid-off staff.
“We are determined to do what we can to keep this family together,” he said.
One of the things the company is doing is using its restaurants to cook free meals for employees to pickup.
He said he is looking at other ways to help.
“We’ll figure out what that means over the next week or so,” Quaintance said.
