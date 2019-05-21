GREENSBORO — City Council on Tuesday picked an attorney with more than 30 years of experience to be the new city attorney.
Charles Watts takes over the post, effective June 1, from Jim Hoffman, who has served as interim city attorney since October, the city said in a news release. Hoffman is returning to private practice.
Watts has served as deputy secretary and general counsel for the N.C. Department of Transportation since 2017. Before that, he worked at The Banks Law Firm, Charles D. Watts Attorney at Law, NC Mutual Life Insurance Co., and as an assistant professor of law at Vanderbilt University.
Watts received his Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, his MBA from Indiana University and his law degree from Howard Law School.
Hoffman was paid $15,000 per month as interim.
Former City Attorney Tom Carruthers, who resigned on Oct. 2, was making $180,000 annually. Carruthers joined the city's legal team in 2009 and had served as city attorney since 2014.