The city's Melvin Melvin Municipal Office Building at 300 W. Washington St. in downtown Greensboro.

Starting Thursday, March 26, the City of Greensboro will no longer allow public access to the Melvin Municipal Office Building, the city announced on Tuesday.

There is one exception: People can pay a water bill or sign up for water service between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, the news release said.

The city encourages residents to use alternate methods of handling city business, such as by phone, online, email or mail.

