Starting Thursday, March 26, the City of Greensboro will no longer allow public access to the Melvin Municipal Office Building, the city announced on Tuesday.
There is one exception: People can pay a water bill or sign up for water service between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, the news release said.
The city encourages residents to use alternate methods of handling city business, such as by phone, online, email or mail.
