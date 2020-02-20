Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
...ACCUMULATING SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL NORTH
CAROLINA TODAY AND TONIGHT...
.PRECIPITATION OVERSPREADING THE AREA WILL CONTINUE TO TRANSITION
TO A WINTRY MIX OR MOSTLY SNOW THROUGH THE REST OF THE DAY.
PRECIPITATION WILL END LATE TONIGHT AS MOSTLY SNOW FROM NORTHWEST
TO SOUTHEAST. ROADS ARE LIKELY TO REMAIN TREACHEROUS IN MANY AREAS
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...A WINTRY MIX WILL BECOME ALL SNOW. TOTAL SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED TOTALS OF 3 INCHES
ARE POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...NORTHERN AND CENTRAL PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...THROUGH 7 AM EST FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE COMMUTE THIS EVENING AND FRIDAY
MORNING.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS COULD EXTEND
INTO FRIDAY MORNING WHERE HIGHER SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OCCUR AND
WHERE SLUSHY OR ICY SPOTS LINGER.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTREME CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CAROLINA CAN BE OBTAINED BY
VISITING DRIVENC.GOV.
&&
Laura Carrillo and Blair Collins walk through falling snow in downtown Greensboro on Thursday afternoon. Carrillo said she "was not very happy" about the afternoon snow while Collins said she was "loving it."
With other parts of the country getting hit hard this year by an onslaught of snow, ice and the most brutal of winter weather, in Greensboro we've been living our best lives, happy in the knowledge that milk and bread would be on store shelves the next day.
So around 2 p.m. Thursday, when the first few flakes flitted and fell to a frozen earth, you could almost hear the city breathe a collective sigh of relief.
Our first real snow of the year.
This was as bad as it was going to get.
This was something that could be enjoyed, not endured.
This was the kind of snow you picture in your head.
Pretty. Poetic. Peaceful.
And a pleasant surprise from the apocalypses of winters past. There were no power outages on Thursday. No downed branches. No bad accidents. No huge run on — that's right — milk and bread.
People just appreciated the precipitation.
Greensboro received an inch of the white stuff, according to the National Weather Service. That was pretty much it. And what fell, didn't last long.
Across the state, there was more snow, but the same story. Coastal areas which rarely see snow finally got some, which looked liked a real-life postcard.
Forecasters predicted that northeastern North Carolina will see the most precipitation in the state, with as much as 3 to 6 inches.
On Thursday, a calm enveloped Greensboro as the flakes fell at a relaxed pace. The city didn't shut down. The streets weren't devoid of life. Most businesses stayed open.
It wasn't that kind of weather event.
Actually, it wasn't an event at all. Just a winter's day in February.
Still, the city couldn't afford to take chances. The weather, as you know, is too unpredictable. Remember earlier in the week? Forecasters had predicted there wouldn't be any snow.
Guilford County Schools released students early Thursday in anticipation of the storm and at first delayed — and then canceled — school for Friday. Sorry, parents.
UNCG, N.C. A&T and other area colleges canceled afternoon classes.
Early voting ended at 4 p.m. instead of the normal 7:30 p.m. and will open at noon Friday.
Road crews were on standby.
And Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to be "ready."
"Don’t let the temperature right now fool you because it’s going to get colder, and this winter storm will affect most parts of North Carolina," he said. "Please pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared."
We were. As the snow continued to fall late into Thursday afternoon, we had what we thought was a good excuse to leave work early.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.