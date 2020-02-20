February snowfall (copy)

Laura Carrillo and Blair Collins walk through falling snow in downtown Greensboro on Thursday afternoon. Carrillo said she "was not very happy" about the afternoon snow while Collins said she was "loving it."

GREENSBORO — We had it coming.

With other parts of the country getting hit hard this year by an onslaught of snow, ice and the most brutal of winter weather, in Greensboro we've been living our best lives, happy in the knowledge that milk and bread would be on store shelves the next day.

So around 2 p.m. Thursday, when the first few flakes flitted and fell to a frozen earth, you could almost hear the city breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Our first real snow of the year.

This was as bad as it was going to get.

This was something that could be enjoyed, not endured.

This was the kind of snow you picture in your head.

Pretty. Poetic. Peaceful.

And a pleasant surprise from the apocalypses of winters past. There were no power outages on Thursday. No downed branches. No bad accidents. No huge run on — that's right — milk and bread.

People just appreciated the precipitation.

Greensboro received an inch of the white stuff, according to the National Weather Service. That was pretty much it. And what fell, didn't last long.

Across the state, there was more snow, but the same story. Coastal areas which rarely see snow finally got some, which looked liked a real-life postcard.

Forecasters predicted that northeastern North Carolina will see the most precipitation in the state, with as much as 3 to 6 inches.

On Thursday, a calm enveloped Greensboro as the flakes fell at a relaxed pace. The city didn't shut down. The streets weren't devoid of life. Most businesses stayed open.

It wasn't that kind of weather event.

Actually, it wasn't an event at all. Just a winter's day in February.

Still, the city couldn't afford to take chances. The weather, as you know, is too unpredictable. Remember earlier in the week? Forecasters had predicted there wouldn't be any snow.

Guilford County Schools released students early Thursday in anticipation of the storm and at first delayed — and then canceled — school for Friday. Sorry, parents.

UNCG, N.C. A&T and other area colleges canceled afternoon classes.

Early voting ended at 4 p.m. instead of the normal 7:30 p.m. and will open at noon Friday.

Road crews were on standby.

And Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to be "ready."

"Don’t let the temperature right now fool you because it’s going to get colder, and this winter storm will affect most parts of North Carolina," he said. "Please pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared."

We were. As the snow continued to fall late into Thursday afternoon, we had what we thought was a good excuse to leave work early.

