Greensboro suspends glass collection

• The city will stop collecting glass for recycling beginning July 1 but city officials urge residents to stop putting it in recycle bins now.

• Greensboro will soon announce two drop-off points for those who want to recycle their glass. The glass collected from these spots will not be placed in a landfill.

• Restaurants and bars that have ABC liquor licenses are still required to recycle their glass bottles. The bottles are taken to a recycling plant in Wilson where they are turned into new bottles that are sold to the state's growing brewing industry.