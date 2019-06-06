Aldona Wos, former U.S. ambassador to Estonia, is being considered for the same job with Canada, Bloomberg is reporting.
Wos is a retired Greensboro physician who served as secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services from 2013-15. She and husband, Louis DeJoy, are major Republican donors. They recently hosted a GOP fundraiser that featured Vice President Mike Pence.
In April 2017, President Donald Trump appointed Wos vice chair of the President’s Commission on White House Fellows.
She served as ambassador to Estonia from 2004-06 after being appointed by President George W. Bush.
If appointed to the Canada post, Wos would replace Kelly Craft, who has been nominated to be the country's next U.N. ambassador.
An official told Bloomberg no announcement on the Canada ambassadorship would be made until after Craft is confirmed and starts the U.N. post.