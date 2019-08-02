GREENSBORO — Two Greensboro residents were injured in a two-vehicle collision Thursday night.
At 10:18pm, police received a call in reference to a traffic collision involving injuries on U.S. 29 North near Joe Brown Drive, according to a police news release.
The collision involved a 2004 Honda Accord operated by 56-year-old Aline Mitchell who was traveling southbound in the northbound travel lanes.
This resulted in a collision with a 2007 Ford Five Hundred, operated driven by 23-year-old Wyatt Ray Branson.
As a result of the collision, Mitchell suffered critical injuries while Branson suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment.
The collision is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.