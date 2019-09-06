GREENSBORO — There's not a big municipal election in Greensboro this year but you'll still have the chance to weigh in on some important city business in your neighborhood.
Residents in the five City Council districts will get a chance to vote on how Greensboro will spend $100,000 in their district. The process is called "participatory budgeting" and it's a bureaucratic way of saying you get to make your voice heard in some of the city's spending.
Beginning at 6 p.m. today through Oct. 31, you can vote online or at various in-person sites the city will open throughout the coming weeks.
The first on-site voting place will be at the N.C. Folk Festival today through Sunday at the city booth at the corner of Elm Street and Friendly Avenue.
Under participatory budgeting, residents get to pick from among six or seven projects in their district, including one that would be funded citywide, for how to spend their $100,000. Those projects must add up to no more than $100,000. When the voting is done, the top projects in each district will get the money.
In 2017, the last time the city held a vote like this, 1,119 people voted, said city spokeswoman Amanda Lehmert.
Projects were suggested by local residents earlier this year and winnowed down by a group called the PB Commission appointed by City Council.
This year's ballot has one unusual citywide project that will appear on every district's ballot: A downtown weekend trolley pilot program.
The program, which would cost $18,000 per district, or $90,000 total, must be approved by voters in each district or it won't be funded at all, said Lehmert.
The program would provide a trolley service to access downtown businesses, parks, and entertainment with connections to sites such as N.C. A&T, UNCG, and First National Bank Field.
Here are some examples of other proposals in each district:
• District 1: $31,000 for a project at Hampton Park that includes the addition of playground equipment near the existing picnic shelter and development of a park master plan.
• District 2: $30,000 for an art project honoring John Kilimanjaro, founder of the Carolina Peacemaker newspaper, A&T's Speech and Theatre Arts Department, and the Paul Robeson Theatre.
• District 3: $50,000 for an upgrade design for a half mile of existing boardwalk at the Bog Garden.
• District 4: $70,000 for Lindley Pool locker room upgrades, including repainting and refurbishing the locker rooms.
• District 5: $40,000 for Griffin Community Park upgrades, including the addition of fencing around the pond, various landscaping plans, as well as adding accessories in the dog park.
