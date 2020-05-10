GREENSBORO — Approximately 3,700 gallons of untreated wastewater escaped from a two sewer mains this weekend into South Buffalo Creek, according to city of Greensboro news releases.
Approximately 1,500 gallons of untreated wastewater escaped from a sewer main at 2407 Ontario Street over approximately three hours Saturday because of an accumulation of grease in an 8-inch line. The wastewater entered South Buffalo Creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The line was cleaned and crews washed the debris around the area. One hydrant was opened to flush the creek.
A second spill of approximately 2,200 gallons came from a sewer main at 1619 Stanley Road on Sunday. The discharge occurred for approximately two hours after debris blocked a 12-inch line. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo Creek. The line was cleared and crews cleaned the debris around the area. Lime was applied on the affected ground areas.
