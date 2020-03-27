GREENSBORO — Two controversial rezoning cases have been rescheduled for April 21, and perhaps later, as the Greensboro City Council grapples with ways to hold meetings during the coronavirus outbreak.
The city announced earlier this week that its March 31 meeting will be closed to the public because of health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the city said some of that business would have to be postponed until the public could reassemble at the next proposed date of April 21.
The 10 public hearings that had been scheduled for a range of business included rezoning requests for 3 acres at Lake Jeanette Road and Lawndale Drive and a rezoning request for the Sedgefield Showgrounds on Groometown Road.
Kotis Properties has requested a rezoning of the Lake Jeanette-Lawndale property from residential to commercial use. Residents in nearby neighborhoods believe the rezoning would encourage commercial development to encroach on their houses and so have dubbed the property “the Devil’s triangle” for its triangular shape at the intersection.
In the other case, residents have vowed to oppose a rezoning request for 17 acres on Groometown Road that has been used as the Sedgefield Showgrounds for a century.
Affordable Housing Management of Greensboro wants the city to annex and rezone the property for apartments so it can build up to 220 affordable apartments there.
Residents say the rezoning would destroy a part of their community’s history, contribute to school crowding and bring fast traffic to suburban streets.
The city said the hearings would be held April 21 or at the next scheduled meeting on the third Tuesday of the month.
The March 31 meeting will occur without the public or the media present but will be telecast on the city’s Greensboro Television Network channel on Spectrum Channel 13 and other television services under the GTN acronym or on the city’s website, greensboro-nc.gov.
