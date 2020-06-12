GREENSBORO — The Rev. Steve Allen of Shiloh Baptist Church understands the anger ignited by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis Police officers on Memorial Day, sparking protests and demands for police reform across the country.
Yet he and and other spiritual leaders of Greensboro’s Pulpit Forum made a point to present their recommendations to the city of Greensboro "with love" on Friday.
“We can’t control anger,” Allen said. “Anger is the voice of people who are tired of being ignored.”
At a Pulpit Forum press conference at Governmental Plaza downtown on Friday, a handful of ministers broke down their concerns, each of which came with recommendations, and many of which they've called for in the past.
The Rev. Wesley Morris of Faith Community Church, who stood alongside protesters in recent weeks, said, “At my heart, I am a pastor. I know that it is high time for what is in our heart at this moment to be known to the community.”
Police brutality and “the lack of transparency and proper oversight of such matters” was the first concern the faith leaders addressed.
Earlier in the week, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James announced department policy modifications, including the banning of choke and strangle holds.
Allen said the group commends the work James is doing.
“We believe he has the right heart,” Allen said. “We believe he understands the problems of the community. And we believe he needs to have time to try to bring about the changes that need to be made.”
Though steps are being made in the right direction, the Pulpit Forum said, more needs to be done, including the request to immediately settle the case of Marcus Smith, a black man who died in the custody of Greensboro Police officers who hogtied him in 2018.
“It is only by the grace of God that this young man’s death did not become the flashpoint for the wildfire of rage, angst and destruction that is now engulfing our nation,” the Rev. Nelson Johnson said.
Johnson said the city should acknowledge and apologize for the role the police department played in the 1979 Greensboro Massacre. The violent broad-daylight clash between weapon-carrying white supremacists and a protest group left five anti-Klan marchers dead and 10 others wounded, including Johnson. Police were nowhere in sight.
Moving forward, the Pulpit Forum recommends the city work with the community to establish a citizen’s police review board.
The ministers also touched on the local economic inequalities for minority-owned businesses. The Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise was established in Greensboro in 1986, but Allen cited a disparity study conducted that covered fiscal years 2011 to 2016.
The study revealed that the city awarded Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise firms only 4.94% of prime contracts during that time.
“White firms have received 95 percent of all contracts awarded by the city,” Allen said.
The Pulpit Forum recommends the city immediately adopt and implement the recommendations of disparity studies and also award 35 to 40 percent of all contracts to black firms.
The pastors urged Guilford County Commissioners to “do justice to our children and their schools,” calling it “fiscally irresponsible and morally reprehensible to deprive children of a sound education today and a bright economic future tomorrow.”
Increased funding for school repairs, mental-health offerings, technology and enrichment activities were among the group's recommendations.
“We have been going to city hall, going to county commissioners for the last several years, really bringing all of the needs and demands of the people,” Allen said.
“For some reason, they want to continue business as usual,” Allen said. “If business as usual continues, you see what happens. You’re witnessing that all over this nation. The people are tired."
Check out the full list of concerns and recommendations of Greensboro's Pulpit Forum.
