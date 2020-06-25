Greensboro Public Library

 News & Record

GREENSBORO — Beginning Monday, a "Grab & Go" service will be offered at the Greensboro Public Library.

The library said the service will be available at Central Library and the Benjamin, McGirt-Horton and Glenn McNairy branches, with other locations adding the option as safety measures are put in place. 

The new hours of service will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and  9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library said customers can make a quick selection of materials, check out and exit the building. Library customers can visit for 30 minutes once a day.

During the Grab & Go phase, the library said there will be no seating or public computer use. Online programming will continue, but there will be no in-house events and no public meeting room use. 

The library said curbside service will continue for customers who want to pick up materials without entering the building. Customers can call their branch to make an appointment for pickup.

The library asks that customers wear a mask when visiting. 

Visit www.greensborolibrary.org for more information on library events and resources.

