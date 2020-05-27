GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Public Library plans to begin a phased reopening of in-person services starting on Monday.
Starting that day, book returns will be open at all locations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the library said today in a news release. Customers can return books and other borrowed materials to any Greensboro Public Library location. Fines have been waived from March 12 through June 29.
Beginning June 10, libraries will offer curbside pickup for holds. Customers will be allowed to place up to 10 items on hold and pick them up at their neighborhood branch. During this period there will be no public access to library buildings.
Starting June 29, the library will implement a “grab and go” service, allowing customers to come in and grab materials, check out and leave the building. There will be no seating or public computer use during this period, as well as no in-house programs and no public meeting room use.
Re-opening steps to follow will be announced as details become available. The library said that efforts are being made to fully return to serving customers in person while mitigating any potential spread of the coronavirus.
To keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greensboro Public Library and other city departments have collaborated to create Greensboro Summer Online, a virtual space where residents can access a wide range of online events and activities. The first release of programs is now available at www.gsosummeronline.com, and more will be added throughout the summer.
For more information on library events and resources, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.
