Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Pride Festival, a celebration of the LGBTQ community, will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 along South Elm street in downtown.
The 14th annual festival features musicians, drag performers and dancers.
After a hiatus, Lawanda Jackson will return as the emcee for the event. Jackson is a former Miss Gay USA and Former Miss Gay USA Classic winner.
Other headliners for the festival include drag performers Dana St. James and Ebony Addams, both former Miss North Carolina USA winners.
Hip Hop and Rap artist Ed E. Ruger will return as an entertainment headliner. Ruger is known for his songs on television shows "The Boondocks" and "Breaking Bad."
LGBTQ advocate Janice Covington Allison will address the audience. She is a U.S. Army Veteran, a former fire chief and worked as a NASCAR Motor Sports Safety Instructor. In 2012, she became the first transgender woman to represent North Carolina at the Democratic National Convention.
The festival will also feature a children's area and vendors.
A kick-off celebration will be held Sept. 14 at Boxcar Bar and Arcade at 120 W. Lewis St. starting at 11 a.m. with family-friendly entertainment and games and transitioning to adult activities later in the evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.