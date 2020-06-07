GREENSBORO — Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers were without power on Sunday night, according to the company's website. 

The company expects power to be restored between 10:45 p.m. today and 12:45 a.m. Monday.

The outages affect parts of downtown and surrounding areas, as well as a large area northeast of the city. 

According to a release from Greensboro police, lights at several intersections are inoperative, including:

• East Market Street at North Dudley Street.

• Summit Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue.

• Lawndale Drive at Lake Jeanette Road.

• Battleground Avenue at Westridge Road.

Motorists should treat intersections where signal lights are out as a four-way stop and find alternate routes, police said.

The outage also has delayed production of Monday's News & Record and the newspaper's delivery could be delayed.  

