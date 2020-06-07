GREENSBORO — Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers were without power on Sunday night, according to the company's website.
The company expects power to be restored between 10:45 p.m. today and 12:45 a.m. Monday.
The outages affect parts of downtown and surrounding areas, as well as a large area northeast of the city.
According to a release from Greensboro police, lights at several intersections are inoperative, including:
• East Market Street at North Dudley Street.
• Summit Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue.
• Lawndale Drive at Lake Jeanette Road.
• Battleground Avenue at Westridge Road.
Motorists should treat intersections where signal lights are out as a four-way stop and find alternate routes, police said.
The outage also has delayed production of Monday's News & Record and the newspaper's delivery could be delayed.
