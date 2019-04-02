GREENSBORO — Have you heard about the Greensboro Police Department's new K-10 unit?
Its members are a mess! They're easily distracted. They're reckless with crime scenes. They don't respect authority, and they're a bad influence.
But they are cute.
The department announced the formation of the feckless feline unit in a video on its Facebook page on Monday — April Fools' Day.
It was the brainchild of Sgt. Ryan Todd, who works in recruiting for the department.
"My wife and I have a cat. We always talk about being a K-9 officer, and we always joked about a K-10 unit," said Todd, who suggested the video idea to Jenna McKay, the department's social media specialist.
"A lot of the guys here are very 'dog' guys. This was a chance to kind of show off the cat love," Todd said.
Police department spokesman Ron Glenn said the video, which featured cats at the Crooked Cat Tail Cafe on South Elm Street, helps the community see the department in a different light.
"We just thought it was kind of a funny idea and put it up to have people connect with the police department in a fun way," said Glenn, adding that the department received a couple of calls about the video. "We actually had one person who thought we were serious."
The Facebook post has proven popular, having been shared more than 1,600 times as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
"I’m very proud of it," said Todd, who mostly ad-libbed during the shots. "I didn’t think it would be this successful."
Cafe owner Karen Stratman said her business also got a bump in social media from the video, which encourages people to meet the "pawficers" at the cafe, the Guilford County Animal Shelter or area animal rescue groups.
"I thought it was pretty awesome, it definitely got the point across, and it was light-hearted and fun at the same time," Stratman said.