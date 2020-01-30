GREENSBORO — Making communities safer will be the focus of eight public meetings hosted by police officials through March.
Brian James, who will be officially sworn in Friday as Greensboro’s new police chief, is interested in talking with residents about their thoughts on public safety, the police department said in a news release. James begins his tenure as chief on Sunday.
At the meetings, residents will meet officers who serve their community and will get to talk about concerns in their neighborhoods.
Each meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to end by 8 p.m. Reservations are not required.
- Feb. 11 — Barber Park Events Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive.
- Feb. 13 — Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive.
- Feb. 20 — Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia St.
- Feb. 25 — Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road.
- Feb. 27 — Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road.
- March 5 — Central Library, 219 N. Church St.
- March 10 — Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.
- March 12 — Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road.
For more information or questions about the community meetings, call the police department’s Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636.
