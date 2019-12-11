GREENSBORO — Police need help finding a missing 32-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.
Greensboro police released few details about the disappearance of Quentel Antwoin McClain except that he was reported missing at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday.
McClain is an African-American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, red shirt, camo pants and blue shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 336-373-2287 or 911.
