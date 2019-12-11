Quentel McClain

GREENSBORO — Police need help finding a missing 32-year-old man with a cognitive impairment. 

Greensboro police released few details about the disappearance of Quentel Antwoin McClain except that he was reported missing at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday. 

McClain is an African-American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 150 pounds. 

He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, red shirt, camo pants and blue shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 336-373-2287 or 911. 

