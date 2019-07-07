GREENSBORO — One person was sent to a hospital after a police officer fired his gun at an oncoming vehicle Saturday night.
Around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a reported disorder involving firearms at 1810 Willomore St., according to a police news release. Upon arrival, officers were directed by multiple people to a silver vehicle as being involved in the disorder.
As officers on foot attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle continued to flee by accelerating around another vehicle toward the officers, the release states. One officer discharged his weapon striking the driver.
The vehicle came to a stop and a passenger in the vehicle fled the scene on foot. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is being investigated by both the Greensboro Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division and the Professional Standards Division. The officer has been placed on administrative duty pending the results of the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.