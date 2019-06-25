GREENSBORO — Police plan to release the body-worn camera footage on Tuesday captured by four officers who responded to a breaking-and-entering call that ended in a man's in-custody death.
Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott petitioned the court to allow for the release of the videos. State law requires a judge's order for a police department to make body-worn camera footage public.
Aaron Andrews, 35, died in police custody on June 17, after being detained, police said, for attempting to break into the Taylor residence at 2200 Maybank Drive in Greensboro.
"The chief felt like it would be important in terms of transparency to show what happened with Mr. Andrews when police arrived up until when he was placed into the ambulance," said Polly Sizemore, the police department's attorney.
Sizemore said the videos' release would put to rest any speculations or rumors about what happened with Andrews and allow the community to see it for themselves.
Superior Court Judge Susan Bray agreed and ordered the release of the videos, in their entirety, Tuesday afternoon.
Scott said the videos should be released before the end of the evening.
"I want us to be as transparent as possible," Scott said. "In our community, we will always have questions about what police actions are, and if we have a tool by which we can be more transparent, such as body-camera video, I think it's in the best interest of our community and our police department to ... do all that we can to put out the facts."
And though all parties involved in the videos consented to the release, that agreement didn't come without some hesitation.
A prosecutor and attorneys for the city, county, police department, Greensboro Police Officers Association expressed specific concerns about the release before Bray's decision.
For the county, the concern was that paramedics can be heard discussing Andrews' medical needs.
The Greensboro Police Officers Association they wanted the videos released in their entirety, with no edit, except an explanation from Scott about specific police policies. They also wanted the names of officers to be withheld from the public to prevent public outcry or attacks.
Scott told Bray that withholding the names would go against past decisions by the department.
Steve Cole, the chief assistant district attorney, said State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Scott Williams worried about releasing the videos publicly while the SBI was in the early stages of an ordered investigation into the incident. The association's attorney Amiel Rossabi said the SBI plans to interview the officers Wednesday morning.
All of the officers have been placed on administrative duty while the police department investigates the case at the same time the SBI does, which is standard practice.
Cole also expressed concerns about setting a precedent with the release of future body-worn camera footage.
"The position of our office, both in the last administration and this one, is that the video belongs to the police and they can do with them what they will within the bounds of state law," Cole said.
Sizemore told Bray the police department has been in contact with Andrews' sister and though his mother wants to view the footage, she wanted her children to be with her. Under state law, without the judge's consent, the department could only release the video to parents, spouses or a family attorney.
Sizemore said Andrews' family lives in Wake County and was told about the 2 p.m. hearing Tuesday but she never heard back from them.
They didn't attend the court proceedings.