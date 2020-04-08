Greensboro police logo generic

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro police officer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine, officials said late Wednesday.

The officer is "doing well," police said in a news release.

Police said in the release they were notified today about the officer's positive test.

The department "is taking precautions to help reduce the risk of further spreading the virus to other employees and is decontaminating all spaces and equipment the employee may have come in contact with," police said.

No further details were released.

The news comes as Guilford County reported its eighth death due to the illness. Guilford had 122 confirmed cases as of noon on Wednesday, according to the county health department. It wasn't clear if the police officer was among those confirmed cases.

