GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a shooting this morning that injured a female.
Around 7:45 a.m., officers responded to the 4000-block of Sellers Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim, a police news release stated. Upon arrival, the found a female victim suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. There is no suspect information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.