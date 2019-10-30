GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night.

At 8:51 p.m., officers responded to 2200 Phillips Ave. in reference to an aggravated assault, according to a police news release. Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

This victim was transported to a local hospital. A second victim arrived at an area hospital via private vehicle. Suspect information is unknown at this time. Suspect vehicle is possibly burgundy in color, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

