Updated at 2:35 p.m.

Police are now investigating the death of a man as a homicide.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. this morning to the area of 505 Gillespie St. in regards to an unconscious person beside the roadway, a police news release stated.

There they found a ,man later identified 33-year-old Douglas Wheless dead. Further investigation revealed he had been shot.

An earlier news release had said officers had been sent to Hassall Street.

This marks the 35th killing in Greensboro this year. That is only two less than all of 2018.

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a death this morning.

Around 8 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Hassall Street on a subject down call, police said in a news release. Upon arrival the victim was determined to be deceased.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division are currently on scene investigating the incident.

