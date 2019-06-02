GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a possible double shooting after two victims were found in the 1000 block of Beaumont Avenue.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to that area in reference to an assault, according to a police news release. They found two victims suffering from possible gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

