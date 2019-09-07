GREENSBORO — A 76-year-old Virginia man was struck and killed while walking across West Wendover Avenue Saturday afternoon, police said.
Warren Lee Pettis of Danville, Va., was trying to cross Wendover near Edwardia Drive when he was hit by a 2013 Toyota Tundra driven by a 64-year-old Greensboro man, police said in a news release. Pettis was not in a cross walk at the time, police said.
Pettis was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he died, police said. The wreck remains under investigation.
