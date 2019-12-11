generic police lightbar day (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — A stabbing Wednesday morning left one person hospitalized and another in custody. 

Greensboro police responded around 6 a.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on the 700 block of Dillard Street where they found a victim suffering from a stab wound. 

The victim, who police have not identified, was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. 

The suspect, who also had not been identified by police, was arrested nearby. 

Police said the suspect and victim know one another. 

