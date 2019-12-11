Updated at 10:50 a.m.
GREENSBORO — Jaylon King has been found.
GREENSBORO — A 14-year-old boy was reported missing Tuesday afternoon from the area near Page High School.
Greensboro police said Jaylon Anton King was reported missing around 4:45 p.m.
Police provided few details about his disappearance but said he suffers from a cognitive impairment.
Police said King is an African-American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-5 and weighs 100 pounds.
King was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and an orange shirt with the word "Adidas" written on it.
Anyone with information about King's whereabouts is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or call 911.
