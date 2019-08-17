GREENSBORO — Police said K-9 officer Rambo died Friday night.
The agency posted about the police dog's death on Facebook, but did not say how he died. WFMY-Channel 2 is reporting that Rambo was hit by a car about 8:30 p.m. while chasing a robbery suspect and later died at an emergency vet's office.
"GPD lost a member of the family last night, Police K-9 Rambo," the department posted Saturday on its Facebook page. "Rambo was a valuable member of the GPD team and will be missed. GPD will take time to honor K-9 Rambo next week. Details on when and where will be posted at a later time."
City officials also noted Rambo's passing in a tweet:
Sad to report that GSO K9 Rambo crossed the rainbow bridge last night doing what he was known to do... protect and serve. Rambo was loyal, fierce, and loving!