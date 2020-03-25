Greensboro police seal (generic)

Police Police Department symbol on a remote command post vehicle in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Starting Thursday, the Greensboro Police Department's downtown headquarters will be closed to the public except for a couple of limited circumstances.

Police said today in a news release the public lobby of the headquarters at 100 E. Police Plaza will be closed to the public except for cases dealing with vehicle tows and for people who want printed reports but don't have internet access.

The Maple Street and Swing Road substations were closed on March 18. Public fingerprinting and property and evidence pickup were also suspended that day.

Greensboro police and fire services will remain unchanged. For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergencies, call 336-373-2222.

