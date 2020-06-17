GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council approved an annual budget with no property tax increase Tuesday night, spending the bulk of the budget debate on police issues.
At the top of the list: Who will pay the cost of putting a Greensboro police officer in each of the city's middle and high schools?
In this budget, the answer is Guilford County.
The cost to put 17 school resource officers in schools, supervise and equip them is roughly $2 million. Traditionally, the city has picked up about half that cost.
But last week, council members said they're tired of paying for what is essentially a program of Guilford County Schools and they proposed cutting the city's part of the program.
The program will remain in the city budget under the proposal submitted Tuesday. But the city will ask Guilford County to increase its contribution from $1 million to nearly $2 million to cover the entire program.
Earlier in the day, Guilford County commissioners stressed that they will do what it takes to maintain the program.
Commissioner Justin Conrad said he had unanimous support from fellow commissioners behind his resolve to keep the program alive with county money if the city followed through on its change in the budget.
“There can be no more important issue than the safety of our kids,” Conrad said.
He said he did not want to get into a situation with the city where each tries to tighten its budget by cutting out items that benefit the other.
After the council unanimously approved the $602 million budget, councilwoman Michelle Kennedy made it clear the SRO money would not be deleted from the budget but moved to serve other needs.
She made a motion, approved unanimously in a 9-0 vote, that the money recouped from the county would be split with half to pay for affordable housing in the city and half to be put into the city's general fund for expenses.
The budget, which does not call for a tax increase, was trimmed to account for about $7 million in revenue declines from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. More than $3 million of that decline is from reduced sales tax revenue, which is lower because consumers are buying fewer goods.
But the top issue for council members is what the budget says about the state of spending for the city police department.
Under the new budget, $78 million will be spent on police, 85% of which covers personnel costs, city officials say.
Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said a threat to cut funding for SROs in schools could threaten other police funding, which covers a host of programs far beyond responses to 911 calls.
For example, she said, police provide security for community events and 5K runs, attend National Night Out, train a therapy dog and participate in many other programs that add to the city's quality of life.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan responded to Abuzuaiter's unusually long statement by saying, "I don’t think we talked about any of those programs."
Abuzuaiter, who is an at-large council member, said discussing one cut can lead to others and, if anything, her constituents have asked for more police officers.
"That’s not what black people are asking for," Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said. She said she is concerned that police are too aggressive in minority neighborhoods and the city needs to talk about that.
Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson said the city needs to make substantial change in its police department, not make quick cuts to programs without thinking them through.
"I’m not interested in just cutting everything but I am interested in us getting better," she said.
Councilwoman Goldie Wells said she is well aware of the charges of racism and police brutality in police departments here and across the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police officers.
"We just need to reform whatever we have," she said. "We have a new chief. I am looking forward to him doing some things that haven’t been done."
Hightower added that the programs that Abuzuaiter listed are meaningless without fundamental change in the city's police department. She said the city's law enforcement must be built around creating relationships with local residents.
"All those programs you're talking about, Marikay — they sound good on paper," Hightower said. "But if we’re not creating relationships then it’s just a photo op."
City Council has plenty of time scheduled for discussions of police policy. The council has scheduled a special work session to talk about law enforcement policy at 3:30 on Thursday in a virtual meeting to be live-streamed on the city website.
In other news, the city will begin revamping its financial relationship with Guilford County.
Vaughan and other council members directed City Manager David Parrish to contact County Manager Marty Lawing immediately to set up a committee of council members and commissioners to evaluate every "pending" contract for services between the city and the county.
