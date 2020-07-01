GREENSBORO — The city said it will celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month in July with special events, programs, games and activities.
A car bingo, a youth fishing tournament, family trivia every Thursday, a scavenger hunt every Friday and an NBA 2k20 tournament are among Greensboro Parks and Recreation's plans for July.
Each Friday in July, the city said Parks and Recreation staff will hide a “We Are #GSOParksandRec” heart-shaped sign in one of the department’s outdoor facilities.
Participants will follow the clues posted on the department’s Facebook and Instagram pages Friday afternoons to find the heart, take a picture with it and email it to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov, then leave it for the next person to find.
Each week, the city said all pictures submitted by noon Thursday will be entered into a drawing to win a Parks and Recreation prize pack worth about $50. The pack includes kayak passes, free games of golf, pedal boat passes and more.
The city said every heart will be hidden in plain sight, so there's no reason to go off trails, sidewalks or open fields.
A youth fishing tournament is also set for July, along with Family Trivia Night.
The city said trivia nights will held via Zoom every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration is not required.
Weekly trivia themes:
- July 2: Sports
- July 9: Music
- July 16: Disney movies
- July 23: Potpourri (a mix of questions)
- July 30: Animals
The city plans to hold a car bingo tournament in the parking lot of the Greensboro Sportsplex from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on July 6.
The city said each car will get its own bingo card, and the numbers will be broadcast through car radios. Registration is required. The fee is $5 per car and space is limited to allow social distancing between vehicles.
Parks and Recreation plans to hold its first-ever NBA2K tournament for PlayStation or Xbox from July 21 to 24.
The city said it's free to participate, but registration is required. People will play at home on their personal gaming consoles, with separate competitions for ages 7 to 11, 12 to 15 and 16 and older. Thirty-two players will be in each age bracket and prizes, will be awarded for all winners.
Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/parksandrecmonth for more information.
