Three glass recycling bins are located in the parking lot of Renaissance Plaza in Greensboro. 

Greensboro has added a ninth glass-recycling drop-off location, this one at Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road.

Glass bottles and jars are no longer accepted in the city’s residential recycling program. Residents who want to continue recycling glass may take empty, clean and dry glass bottles and jars to the blue recycling carts at these glass drop-off sites:

  • Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Rd.
  • First Presbyterian Church, 108 W. Fisher Ave.
  • Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd.
  • Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Dr.
  • Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Rd.
  • McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.
  • Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Ave.
  • Solid Waste Transfer Station, 6310 Burnt Poplar Rd.
  • White Street Landfill, 2503 White St.

For information on changes to Greensboro recycling, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/resetrecycle.

