GREENSBORO — The city’s bus system is seeing lower revenues and higher expenses, so transportation officials want to raise the cost per trip by 50 cents.
The change, which is only in the discussion phase, would take effect over two years and bring the current fare of $1.50 up to $2 by 2021.
Before any decisions are made, city staffers would have to hold meetings so that the public could share their thoughts before going to council for approval.
Also in decline: the number of trips taken by riders. The Greensboro transit system provided 4.2 million trips in 2014-15. That number dropped to 3.1 million in 2018-19.
The proposed increases would make up $774,000 in annual revenue for a $24 million system whose costs are rising, city transportation officials say. Officials say revenues from bus fares has declined by about 5% during the past five years and expenses have increased by 3%.
If the proposal is approved, it likely won't be a popular decision. Regular bus riders have already told the council that many people can’t afford a significant increase in their daily bus fares.
Complicating matters, the city is discussing other proposed changes that would have even more impact.
For example, the new proposal would eliminate a policy that allows registered riders of the SCAT paratransit services — which helps the disabled — to ride for free during a portion of their regular travels. SCAT provides door-to-door assistance to some disabled riders, but others still use a combination of services to get around.
SCAT riders have routinely spoken to council since fare increases were first discussed earlier this year. They, too, also say that any change would have a dramatic effect because many have a limited income.
The disabled contend the bus service is a necessity because they need it for work, medical appointments and meetings.
