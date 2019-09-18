Greensboro police seal (generic)

Police Police Department symbol on a remote command post vehicle in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — The search for a new police chief is underway and the city wants your input. 

Do you have an opinion on the major challenges facing the department?

Do you believe the next chief needs certain skills to serve Greensboro?

Then the city wants to hear from you. 

Wayne Scott has been a member of the department since 1991 and chief since 2015. He plans to retire in January.

"One of the things we have to have is someone who is innovative," Assistant City Manager Trey Davis said. 

That's one quality. Davis said city staff wants to know what others the community might want. 

"We want to build a strong profile with community input so that we will reach candidates that will be the best fit," Davis said.

To that end, an online survey has been created to collect feedback. 

There's also five meetings scheduled around the city so residents can share their thoughts. 

"We hope to be able to touch community watch groups in all five council districts and smaller focus groups ... so we can build a profile," Davis said.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Danielle Battaglia at 336-373-4476 and follow @dbattagliaNR on Twitter.​

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments