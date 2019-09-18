GREENSBORO — The search for a new police chief is underway and the city wants your input.
Do you have an opinion on the major challenges facing the department?
Do you believe the next chief needs certain skills to serve Greensboro?
Then the city wants to hear from you.
Wayne Scott has been a member of the department since 1991 and chief since 2015. He plans to retire in January.
"One of the things we have to have is someone who is innovative," Assistant City Manager Trey Davis said.
That's one quality. Davis said city staff wants to know what others the community might want.
"We want to build a strong profile with community input so that we will reach candidates that will be the best fit," Davis said.
To that end, an online survey has been created to collect feedback.
There's also five meetings scheduled around the city so residents can share their thoughts.
"We hope to be able to touch community watch groups in all five council districts and smaller focus groups ... so we can build a profile," Davis said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.