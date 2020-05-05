GREENSBORO — The economic shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on the city budget well into the next fiscal year, officials said Tuesday.
With declines in sales tax revenue and other money, the city’s income for the next year is expected to be down by nearly $8 million.
City budget managers had counted on that money. So now they have to find a way to cut expenses throughout the city to balance the next budget.
“The economic downturn has been severe,” said Larry Davis, the assistant city manager in charge of the budget. “We’re still grappling with many unanswered questions. How long will this go on? Will there be peaks and valleys along the way both from a health perspective and a financial perspective?”
The main driver of the decline is the local sales tax, which is generating less money with so many businesses closed.
Greensboro receives about $58 million a year from Guilford County’s sales tax, which is collected by the state and then returned to the city every quarter. The 2% sales tax is levied on top of the state’s 4.75% sales tax.
In the coming year, Davis projects, that figure could drop to $52.3 million — a nearly $6 million drop.
Davis made his presentation Tuesday during a virtual meeting held over the internet. At the time, viewers were unable to receive video from the city’s website, which experienced technical difficulties for about an hour of the 95-minute meeting.
However, subscribers of cable providers Spectrum and AT&T U-verse were able to watch the meeting uninterrupted.
Davis said that department heads throughout the city have been asked to come up with potential cuts to balance the shortfall. Those could include reduced grants to community groups and delaying next year’s fire recruitment class by three months to save $290,000.
City Manager David Parrish said, however, that the city will not likely raise water fees or lay off employees to make up the shortfall.
“We are a service-oriented agency,” Parrish said. “Our people deliver service. Our community expects that service to be delivered.”
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the city should consider notifying community agencies to warn them that funding levels may be uncertain in the coming year.
“It’s important for us to be up front about it now,” she said.
Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy agreed.
“We need to be proactive on this front,” she said. “If folks are anticipating the level of funding they may have received historically, they need to be aware that is likely not the case given the exceptional circumstances that we’re under.”
All that discussion, however, was lost on residents who were counting on the city’s website to watch the meeting.
Vaughan and City Attorney Chuck Watts said later that the technical glitch was resolved about an hour into the meeting.
Amanda Martin, an attorney who represents the North Carolina Press Association, said City Council could have considered delaying its meeting a day in light of the glitch.
But she admits that elected officials are in unknown territory as they try to work in a world changed by the coronavirus.
“This is a situation that everybody’s got to figure out,” Martin said.
