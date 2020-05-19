GREENSBORO — Officials say they've found a way to keep up with the city's growing expenses — and declining revenues — by recommending a variety of reductions in spending.
The city is bracing for a nearly $8 million drop in annual income for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The recession caused when Gov. Roy Cooper closed schools, services and stores in response to the coronavirus pandemic has especially reduced sales-tax revenue, one of the city's top sources of income.
In a presentation to City Council on Tuesday, staffers hope that by cutting building maintenance, debt payments and grants for special projects, they can make up the shortfall.
They're also recommending changes for the city's transit services to further reduce expenses.
Sales-tax receipts this year will be down by $3.4 million, and other fees are likely to be lower as well, city officials told the council.
Greensboro had predicted it would receive $56 million in the coming year from Guilford County's 2% sales tax, which is collected by the state and then returned to the city every quarter. The 2% sales tax is levied on top of the state's 4.75% sales tax.
But because consumer spending was dramatically reduced during the shutdown, officials are having to readjust that estimate.
The city's total budget, including capital expenses and other major costs, is $612.5 million which, even with spending cuts, is up by 5.5%, according to figures presented Tuesday by City Manager David Parrish and Assistant City Manager Larry Davis.
In their recommended budget, Parrish and Davis have made a variety of suggestions to recoup the nearly $8 million shortfall. Among them:
• Reducing the amount the city pays on money it's borrowed by $1.8 million in fiscal year 2020-21.
• Delaying building maintenance projects for a $1.1 million savings.
• Delaying the Participatory Budgeting program, which allows residents to vote on city-funded projects in their neighborhoods. The city had planned to spend $535,000 on those projects.
• Freeze hiring and delay new city programs for a $1.8 million savings.
One change that is sure to draw fire from loyal bus riders, however, is a proposed reduction in routes and some fee increases. The city's proposed Transit Fund budget is $24.4 million, an increase of about $364,000 over this year.
But costs are rising and the city is currently falling short of needed revenues by $1.4 million.
To help cover the shortfall, city staff is recommending:
• Eliminate two service hours on weekday routes for a savings of $531,000.
• Reduce route service from twice an hour to hourly between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for all but four core routes. That would save $760,000.
• Eliminate free fixed-route passes for the SCAT service that transports disabled riders, which would save $40,000. This means those riders would have to pay the $1.50 fare per ride that all other bus riders pay.
Those service reductions, according to city staff, would avoid fare increases for the transit system's regular riders.
