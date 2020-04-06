GREENSBORO – City officials are offering payment options for residents having trouble paying their water/sewer bill during the coronavirus pandemic.
Payment plans are available and can be arranged by calling the city’s Contact Center at 336-373-2489 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, according to a news release from the City of Greensboro.
For any resident who had water service cut off for nonpayment prior to mid-March, the city will reconnect service for the duration of the pandemic. Call the number above to be reconnected. (In mid-March, the city temporarily suspended water shutoffs for non-payment and late fees on past due water accounts.)
While an in-person bill payment window has remained open in the Melvin Municipal Office Building downtown, customers are encouraged to pay by one of these methods instead:
• By credit card by phone at 336-373-4729
• Online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterBill
• Using the payment drop-box at the Kitchen Operations Center, 2602 S. Elm-Eugene St.
The usual $1 convenience fee for paying online or by phone has been temporarily waived.
“In this unsettling time, Water Resources is glad to give all of our customers peace of mind and reassurance in the water and sewer services we provide. This includes no interruption of service and payment options that allow you to stay safe and stay at home,” said Mike Borchers, department director.
Residents are also invited to visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19 for additional service announcements.
