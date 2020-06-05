GREENSBORO — Two additional deaths were reported at Camden Health and Rehabilitation since Tuesday's state report about coronavirus in congregate living settings.
The local facility also reported nine more cases of the highly contagious virus among residents since Tuesday, according to data released Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. State health officials release updated numbers of coronavirus cases and associated deaths for nursing homes and residential care facilities on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Guilford County has ongoing outbreaks related to six facilities. An outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days, at minimum.
Among the county's nursing homes included in the report:
• Camden Health and Rehabilitation has a total of 14 staff and 45 residents (an increase of nine since Tuesday's report) who have tested positive for COVID-19, and eight related deaths (an increase of two since Tuesday).
• Clapps Nursing Center has 27 staff (an increase of six since Tuesday) and 60 residents who have tested positive, and 15 related deaths.
• Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center has 11 residents who have tested positive, a number that remains unchanged since Tuesday.
Among Guilford County's residential care facilities:
• Brighton Gardens of Greensboro has six staff and 14 residents who have tested positive, which remains unchanged since Tuesday.
• Malachi House II has three residents who have tested positive, which remains unchanged.
• Piedmont Christian Home has 12 staff (an increase of one since Tuesday) and 42 residents who have tested positive, and two related deaths.
As of Friday's statewide data, there are outbreaks in 95 nursing homes, 50 residential care facilities and 19 correctional facilities.
