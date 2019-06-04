GREENSBORO — Bus riders won’t see higher fares in the coming year after all.
After Greensboro City Council members objected last week to a proposal to raise bus fares as part of the budget, City Manager David Parrish offered a new plan Tuesday at a council work session that will find other ways to cover transit expenses.
As part of that plan, $250,000 that was designated for a possible Cure Violence program to target gun violence in the city would be used to cover growing transit expenses.
Parrish has proposed a $566 million budget that includes a 3-cent increase in the property tax rate that will, in part, pay for a larger contribution to the city employees’ retirement fund and a reduction in the amount of savings the city uses every year to cover its expenses.
Changes in the transit system were suggested to bring in $850,000 through lower expenses and fare increases.
Under the alternative proposal revealed Tuesday, the city will stop running its SCAT paratransit service for disabled riders after 8 p.m. and on weekends. That will save nearly $121,000 in the coming year.
In addition to the money moved from the proposed Cure Violence program, the city would have to add $472,000 from the general fund obtained from sales tax revenue to cover transit expenses.
The city has discussed implementing a Cure Violence program for more than a year and held a meeting in May with the Guilford County Board of Commissioners to talk about splitting the $500,000 annual cost.
The commissioners are scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to spend $250,000 for Cure Violence.
If they do not approve the program, Greensboro would not act to fund it and use the money for transit. If the commissioners should vote in favor of Cure Violence, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said at the work session, the city would likely reconsider finding a way to pay for it.
Another item questioned last week by Council Member Justin Outling has remained in the budget.
The proposed budget includes $500,000 for “the availability of mental health professionals for crisis intervention.”
Such a program has been suggested by several council members in recent months, especially in light of the death of Marcus Smith. Smith, who died Sept. 8, was undergoing some kind of mental health crisis at the intersection of Market and Church streets downtown when police bound his hands to his feet behind him. A medical examiner said the RIPP Hobble hogtie contributed to his death.
Some council members believe making mental health professionals available who could respond quickly to such a situation might have helped police handle it differently.
Parrish has suggested a much broader program that would hire a contractor to provide mental health professionals who could respond to any city department dealing with a difficult or mentally unstable person.
Outling questioned last week why such a program is needed and what kind of research Parrish could offer to back up the program.
Parrish said in an interview that he has answered council members’ questions and that the item currently remains in the budget. He did not have further details Tuesday afternoon.
Only a handful of people spoke on the budget later Tuesday during a public comment period. Council is expected to vote on the budget at its June 18 meeting.