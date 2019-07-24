The news
John Isner, the Greensboro native and the world's No. 14-ranked men's tennis player, has signed an endorsement agreement with Defy, a sports performance drink whose ingredients include CBD, or cannabidiol.
Excited to partner with and be fueled by @DEFY! A key factor in my recovery process that helped get me back on the court faster than planned.💪 #DEFYxIsner pic.twitter.com/JOMWzVJxzY— John Isner (@JohnIsner) July 23, 2019
Terms were not disclosed. Isner is wear a Defy patch on his cap and using the drink during changeovers at matches.
What CBD is
CBD, an oil derived from hemp plants, has been used to treat pain and anxiety, reduce inflammation caused by exercise, aid sleep cycles and improve skin issues. The FDA-approved Dronabinol is used for nausea related to chemotherapy. CBD can be purchased at multiple locations in Greensboro, and Walgreens and CVS plan to begin selling CBD-related products this year. Congress' farm bill in 2018 legalized the production of hemp as an agricultural commodity.
What CBD is not
Marijuana. CBD contains less than 0.3 percent THC, or chemical tetrahydrocannabinol, which causes marijuana's "high."
Does it work?
While efforts to legalize marijuana continue, research on CBD is still fairly new related to its effectiveness and its health risks. As for Isner, just maybe: The 34-year-old won the Hall of Fame Open at Newport, R.I., on Sunday for a third time.
CBD's place in sports
PGA Tour golfer Bubba Watson uses and endorses cbdMD products, which include hemp-oil extracts, gummies, topicals, oils, bath bombs and pet items. The World Anti-Doping Agency and U.S. Anti-Doping Agency have removed CBD from banned-substance lists. The NHL tests for cannabis, but does not penalize players for positive results. The NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball do not permit CBD use. NCAA athletes are not allowed to use cannabinoid.
What is Defy?
The drink, produced by a company co-founded by former NFL star Terrell Davis, is designed to aid in muscle recovery.
Athletes like @johnrisner are defying the odds every day! As a DEFY partner, Isner uses our drink to help with performance & recovery– it's clearly paying off, with his #14 world ranking!!— DEFY (@DEFY) July 23, 2019
Learn more about us & our #DEFYxIsner partnership: https://t.co/2mUYRuTudq#DEFYTheEveryday pic.twitter.com/0dsyvUkVom
Defy contains 20 milligrams of hemp extract, or CBD, but is 0 percent THC, according to its website. The drink, which comes in lemonade, orange mango and mixed berry flavors, also includes coconut water, vitamins, potassium and electrolytes. It's not cheap: A six-pack of 16-ounce drinks sells for $47.94 (about $8 each), and a 12-pack costs $86.29 ($7.19 each).