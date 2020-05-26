GREENSBORO — A 73-year-old Greensboro man died Tuesday afternoon in a wreck involving his motorcycle and a van, police said.
Russell Goodson was traveling northbound on Summit Avenue on his 2018 Tao-Tao motorcycle shortly after 3 p.m. when he was involved in a crash with a 2020 Ford Sprinter cargo van, police said in a news release. The crash happened near Rankin Road, police said.
Goodson was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
No other information was available late Tuesday.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.