GREENSBORO — Two local mental health agencies on Tuesday said they "categorically" deny any involvement in an alleged Medicaid scheme and the "substandard care" of their clients, both of which were recently uncovered by city officials.
It was the latest turn of events in a controversy whose size and scope is still being determined.
Roughly two weeks ago, Ready4Change and United Youth Care Services were linked by city officials to a scheme where homeless people with substance-abuse problems are recruited for treatment programs. They agree to become participants in exchange for housing, typically at low-income apartments and cheap hotels.
Then Medicaid gets sent a bill.
Since then, many former clients of the two Greensboro agencies have come forward with complaints about the substandard housing provided to them and the measures they've taken to remain in the program.
One woman said she was encouraged to consume alcohol or drugs to fail urine tests so she could continue receiving treatment. The woman decided to leave the program after being told she and her four children would have to share a hotel room with another family.
On Tuesday, a Washington, D.C.-based law firm issued separate and practically identical news releases for both agencies, strongly denying the accusations "published by the News & Record and other newspapers."
"We cannot specifically defend ourselves in this medium in order to comply with (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) requirements," according to the release.
City officials first became aware of Ready4Change and United Youth Care Services on June 13 when 35 people were displaced at the Georgetown Manor apartments in southwest Greensboro because of what was thought to be a power outage.
But it wasn't. Duke Energy had turned off the electricity due to an unpaid bill from the leasing company the agencies are said to have hired.
However, Ready4Change said in its news release that it denies any affiliation with Georgetown Manor.
But Brett Byerly, director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition, said Georgetown tenants specifically mentioned Ready4Change when complaining to him about living conditions.
"Residents ... reported to us and to staff of the Greensboro Housing Coalition ... that they were involved in a program with Ready4Change," Byerly said Tuesday.
Now, most of the apartments have been condemned by inspectors because of an infestation of roaches, missing windows and other violations of the city's housing code.
Repairs will be made soon by the California company that owns the units while the Greensboro Housing Coalition has found hotel rooms for some of those displaced.
Meanwhile, more people with troubling stories continue to come forward.
In late 2018, Zalonda Woods was homeless when she was approached by a "scout" for United Youth Care Services. After she entered the program, the mother of four was faced with a dilemma.
"I was not willing to say I’m on drugs so I could get housing," she recalled Tuesday. “I also didn’t want to leave because I didn’t want to be on the street.”