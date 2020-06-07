GREENSBORO — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan released the following statement Sunday morning after weeks of protests calling for reforms to end police brutality and eliminate racial injustice against the black community here:
"To all who have been peacefully protesting in recent days, to all who are outraged by the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Marcus Deon Smith, and so many others: I hear you.
I hear your anger, your pain, your frustration of justice denied for far too long. I hear you crying out for a new way, for changes in priorities and policies, in systems and structures. Critical conversations are underway in City government and in the Police Department. We are exploring substantive changes in policies and procedures based on discussions within and led by our community. The City Council and I want to build on progress made in past years and quickly begin new initiatives. We funded Cure Violence, a resident-led initiative that treats violence like a public health issue instead of a police issue. This program is already having an impact. We will build on that good work. We recognized the need to have mental health workers ready to respond to individuals experiencing a mental health or addiction-related crisis. The City created a program that “dually dispatches” police and mental health workers to a scene when 911 operators identify a call where they are needed. It’s a new program but already shows benefits to people and families in distress. Most of all, it reduces the amount of time police spend on scene and leaves the caller with certified mental health workers. We were the first city in North Carolina to require police body cameras. City Council members and I have repeatedly gone to the North Carolina General Assembly to ask them to make body camera footage accessible to the public. In early February, our newly-sworn-in Police Chief Brian James issued a directive to restrict officers from shooting at moving vehicles. This is one of the Action Items outlined in “8 Can’t Wait,” the “Police Use of Force Project,” and former President Obama’s Mayors Challenge. I have accepted President Obama’s challenge. In the coming days I am committed to several key steps:
Step 1 is to thoroughly review our policies.
Step 2 is to engage the community. Step 3 is to report back in 90 days. Step 4 is to implement substantive reform. The City Council and I are already working to make our City safe and prosperous for all people, regardless of the color of their skin. We are helping to build safe and affordable housing. Making it easier for people to buy their first home. Expanding the number of contracts the City awards to women- and minority-owned businesses. Providing a $15 an hour living wage for every City employee. There is more hard work to do. I am committed to doing it. In the meantime, I am grateful to the leadership of local activists and groups who are working to keep protests peaceful and as safe as possible for all. Peaceful protest is in the very DNA of our city. To be charged with the health, safety and well-being of a large and diverse community is an extremely challenging task. We promise that even as we seek to keep everyone safe, we will continue to honor your right to make your voices heard. Please keep doing the work. I hear you." This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Protest 1
Protesters raise their fist in the air as Bishop Freddie Marshall of Christ Cathedral of the Triad speaks using a bullhorn in the intersection of Gate City Boulevard and Eugene Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest
Protest organizer Anthony Morgan leads a chant of the names of black men killed by police in the intersection of Gate City Boulevard and Eugene Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest (copy)
Protesters sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody. in Minneapolis move along Elm Street in Greensboro on Saturday. His death also sparked several other cities around the country, including Charlotte on Friday night and Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Raleigh and Fayetteville on Saturday. More protests were continuing Saturday evening.
Photos by Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest 2
Protesters cross the railroad bridge on Eugene Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest
Protesters sparked by the death of George Floyd stand in the intersection of Gate City Boulevard and Eugene Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest
Rainman Simmons wears a mask that reads "I can't breathe" while protesting the death of George Floyd in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest
Protesters sparked by the death of George Floyd move along Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest
Damorius Fuller leads protesters on South Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Follow
Someone left the message "United we stand" on a board covering a store front on South Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Follow
Roy Sears covers a transom on a vintage door to apartments on South Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Sears said, "Wood that old with that character, it makes me cry putting a screw in it."
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Follow
Many store fronts along South Elm Street have been covered with plywood in anticipation of more protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Follow
Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan at a press conference in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Follow
Sheriff Danny Rogers at a press conference in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Follow
Greensboro Police Chief Brian L. James at a press conference in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest
Protest organizer Anthony Morgan thanks protesters for being peaceful and ask them not to join any violent protests later in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. These protesters ended after stoping traffic on Interstate 40.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
A looter exits a store on South Elm Street after a peaceful protest turns violent in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Protesters run as rocks are thrown on Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Protesters argue among themselves in front of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum on Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
A protester gives a history lesson in front of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum on Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Protesters move along on Elm Street as police drive by after someone started throwing rocks during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Zach Whitworth writes "We stand with you" on the inside of the windows on Elsewhere on South Elm Street as looting starts across the street Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Protesters face off with law enforcement in full riot gear at the railroad tracks on South Elm Street after someone started throwing rocks at police cars during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Protesters face off with law enforcement in full riot gear at the railroad tracks on South Elm Street after someone started throwing rocks at police cars during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Protesters face off with law enforcement in full riot gear at the railroad tracks on South Elm Street after someone started throwing rocks at police cars during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Law enforcement used shields as the protest turned less peaceful at the railroad tracks on South Elm Street after someone started throwing rocks at police cars during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
A police officer holds a nonlethal weapon during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Protesters face off with law enforcement in full riot gear at the railroad tracks on South Elm Street after someone started throwing rocks at police cars during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
A protester jumps up and down on a vehicle near the railroad tracks on South Elm Street during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
unrest
Looters exit a store on South Elm Street after a peaceful protest turns violent in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
A protester holds a sign in front of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum on Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Riot
Law enforcement in full riot gear take a position at the railroad tracks on South Elm Street after someone started throwing rocks at police cars during the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
clean up
Protesters gather after curfew in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
clean up
Protesters yell at riot police after curfew in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
clean up
Malik Davis sits on the base of the Nathaniel Greene statue in Greensboro on Monday night.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Riot police line up outside the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Neil Soto speaks with police about why he brought a rifle to the protest in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
clean up
Protester walk away with their hands up as police shine a flash light at them in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Protesters
Protesters line up along South Elm Street on Monday evening, about the time a citywide curfew began at 8 p.m.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
clean up
The ABC store on Lawndale Drive is boarded up in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
clean up
Daniel Butz takes his valuables out of his apartment in case his downtown apartment is broken into in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
clean up
Ronnnie Lefler (right) and Scott Brown board up Scuppernong Books in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
clean up
Sarah Sacco paints the name of a business over the boarded window in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
clean up
Mark Lindsay (right) and Dashaun Davis board a law firm in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Kris Fuller tears up as she looks out the window of her restaurant, Crafted Art of the Taco, during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Protesters hold up their hands in front of police during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Protesters help business clean up damage during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
The owner of Charlie Grocery stands by the door after it was vandalized during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Brian Lampkin begins to clean up after the windows were broken at Scuppernong Books during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Protesters help businesses clean up damage during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Protesters take refuge in Crafted Art of the Taco during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Protesters confront riot police during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Protesters kneel in front of riot police during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
A protester spray paints a column during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Protesters say a prayer before beginning a march during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
A protester spray paints a cross walk during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Smoke looms behind a wall of riot police during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Protesters march during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Protesters gather in front of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Protesters hold their hands up in front of police during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
A protester smokes a cigarette in front of a wall of riot police during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Protesters march during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest (copy)
Riot police arrive during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
A protester holds his hand up in front of riot police during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
Protesters march during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
protest
A protester burns sage in front of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum during the second night of protests in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Protest Tuesday
Protesters stop and chant “Say his name, George Floyd” at a mural of Floyd, the black Minneapolis man who died in police custody, being painted by local artist Jenna Rice.
Woody MarshallNews & Record
Protest Tuesday
Protesters walk along South Elm about 30 minutes before the 8 p.m. curfew in Greensboro on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Tuesday
Protesters march on South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro on Tuesday about 30 minutes before the recently imposed 8 p.m. curfew.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Curfew
Police officers on bicycles patrol pass the International Civil Rights Center and Museum on South Elm Street as the 8 P.M. curfew begins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Curfew
Artist Jenna Rice paints a portrait of George Floyd on a boarded up business on South Elm Street as the 8 P.M. curfew begins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Curfew
A car passes an information sign letting people know that there is an 8 P.M. curfew begins in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200604g_nws_vigil
Dylan McSwain, 6, says a prayer during the vigil at West Market Street United Methodist Church. “Dear God, today I pray for children like me who don’t understand why this happened,” Dylan began. His 7-year-old sister, Marley, also spoke.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200604g_nws_vigil
Richard Shannon prays during a prayer vigil at West Market Street United Methodist Church in Greensboro on Wednesday.
photos by Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200604g_nws_vigil
People attend a prayer vigil Wednesday at West Market Street United Methodist Church in Greensboro. The church congregation stands against the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police and wants to show support and solidarity with the minority community.
photos by Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200604g_nws_vigil
Mary Helen Wood (left) and Pam Strader hold up signs during the vigil Wednesday.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200604g_nws_vigil
Natalyn Williams listens during a vigil at West Market Street United Methodist Church Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200604g_nws_vigil
People gather during a vigil at West Market Street United Methodist Church Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200604g_nws_vigil
People gather during a vigil at West Market Street United Methodist Church Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Protest Wednesday
A memorial to George Floyd in front of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum on South Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Wednesday
Protesters march along South Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Wednesday
A memorial to George Floyd in front of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum on South Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Wednesday
Protesters march along South Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
HP Unrest Follow
Chirstine Lerner, the manager of the Penny Path Cafe and Crepe Shop in High Point, on Wednesday holds the rock that was thrown through the restaurant’s window over the weekend. Lerner said the rock was thrown with enough force to break the glass
window, bounce off a bar stool, continue into the restroom and break the commode. High Point imposed an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew after the protest violence.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Wednesday
A protesters on South Elm Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Protest Wednesday
A Greensboro Police vehicle moves along South Elm Street after the 8 p.m. curfew in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
