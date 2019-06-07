RALEIGH — A Greensboro postal work cashed in a $1 million scratch-off ticket this week.
Cedric McBroom bought a Diamond Dazzler ticket at the Dong Phuong Oriental Market on Farmington Drive in Greensboro on his way to work Monday, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release. He put the $20 ticket in his truck console and forgot about it.
One of his sons scratched off the ticket the next morning to reveal a $1 million prize.
“We called his brother into the room,” McBroom told lottery officials. “We wanted to make sure we were all seeing the same thing. Once we all realized it was real, we just did like a three-way hug and jumped up and down.”
McBroom chose a lump sum of $600,000, which, after required state and federal tax withholdings, meant he took home $424,506.
McBroom said they'll put most of it into savings, but he would also like to help his children and maybe take a trip to visit his wife’s family in California.
McBroom says there may be one extra stop on their family vacation.
“Of course we’ll have to stop in Vegas first,” he said. “Since I’m on the luckiest streak of my life!”